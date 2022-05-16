Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

NYSE CVNA opened at $38.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

