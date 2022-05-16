Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $142.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 270.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.96.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.