Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Cascades has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

