Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.06.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CAS traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.49. 539,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,308. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.08 and a 12-month high of C$16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.32.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$982.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cascades (Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.