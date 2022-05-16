Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

