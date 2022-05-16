Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Castor Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRM opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.21. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

