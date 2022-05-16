CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

CTT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of CTT opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 63,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.