CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$76.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.13.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$245,742.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,495,228.69. Also, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$410,243.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 650,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$59.29 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.30.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

