Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

