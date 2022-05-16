Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Cowen

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 151.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,039,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,379 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,964,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $9,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

