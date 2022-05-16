Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of CLLS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,696. The stock has a market cap of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
