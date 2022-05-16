Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,696. The stock has a market cap of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

