Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the April 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CVE traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,480,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,658. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

