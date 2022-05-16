Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 40.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $20.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,187 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.