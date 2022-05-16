Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Lowered to $26.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cormark from $32.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,061,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

