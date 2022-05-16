Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after buying an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,937,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

