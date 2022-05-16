Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

