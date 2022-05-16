Centrica (LON:CNA) PT Raised to GBX 123

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 79.72 ($0.98) on Monday. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88.

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($100,995.78). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,304.01). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,105 shares of company stock worth $407,858.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

