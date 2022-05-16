Centrica (LON:CNA) PT Raised to GBX 123

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s previous close.
CNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).
Shares of CNA opened at GBX 79.72 ($0.98) on Monday. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
