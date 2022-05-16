Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 150.28% from the stock’s current price.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.22. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.