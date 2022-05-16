Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.88) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Ceres Power stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $8.07. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. Ceres Power has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $17.56.
About Ceres Power (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceres Power (CPWHF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.