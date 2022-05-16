Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.88) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ceres Power stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $8.07. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. Ceres Power has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $17.56.

About Ceres Power (Get Rating)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

