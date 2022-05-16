Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of CERT opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Certara has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Certara by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

