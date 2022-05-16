CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$3.60 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. 78,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

