CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to C$3.25

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CESDF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CESDF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. 78,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.