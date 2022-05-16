CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$3.25

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

CEU stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.63. 513,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,576. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.10.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$317.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,302,887.58. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,300,957.68. Insiders sold 130,258 shares of company stock valued at $313,682 in the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

