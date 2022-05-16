Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charah Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of CHRA opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

