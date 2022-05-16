Chardan Capital Trims Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Target Price to $15.00

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Chardan Capital to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Better Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. Better Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $100,425.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTTX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

