Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider Purchases A$35,563.67 in Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) insider David Harrison bought 6,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,563.67 ($24,696.99).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
