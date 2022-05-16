Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider Purchases A$35,563.67 in Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) insider David Harrison bought 6,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,563.67 ($24,696.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

