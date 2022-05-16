Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Short Interest Update

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,702. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 111,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the advanced manufacturing and advanced materials technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.