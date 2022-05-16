ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 135.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68,764 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.96. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

