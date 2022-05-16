ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI opened at $19.17 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.