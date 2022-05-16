Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 13,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CGIFF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.