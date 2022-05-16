Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s previous close.

CHW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Chesswood Group stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a current ratio of 33.47. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.58.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,757 shares in the company, valued at C$4,878,665.75.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

