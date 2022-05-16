Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s previous close.
CHW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Chesswood Group stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a current ratio of 33.47. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.58.
In other news, Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,757 shares in the company, valued at C$4,878,665.75.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
