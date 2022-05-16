Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.