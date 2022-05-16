Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.
Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. 1,542,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,510. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Chimerix by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
