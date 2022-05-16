China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

