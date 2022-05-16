ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

