ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

IMOS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 19.26%.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

