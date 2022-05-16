ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 19.26%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Get Rating)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.