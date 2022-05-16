Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.89.

CHYHY traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. 35,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,810. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

