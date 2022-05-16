CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Down 25.6% in April

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CHSCP stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.