CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIXX. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

