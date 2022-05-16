CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Lowered to C$23.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.44.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $11.14. 7,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $312,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

