CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.75.

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 761,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$13.90 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

