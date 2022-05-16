CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$23.50

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.06.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.34. 1,191,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.36. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$13.90 and a 1-year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.