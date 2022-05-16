CIBC Cuts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$42.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE GCG traded up C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.82. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 763. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$29.60 and a one year high of C$45.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$830.72 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.3299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.