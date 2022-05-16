CIBC Cuts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$42.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.28% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of TSE GCG traded up C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.82. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 763. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$29.60 and a one year high of C$45.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$830.72 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
