CIBC Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.04.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.16. 825,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,973. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.03. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$17.27.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,131.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,131.93. Also, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at C$30,098.25. Insiders have acquired 5,864 shares of company stock worth $76,520 over the last three months.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

