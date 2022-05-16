CIBC Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$23.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.06.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:CIX traded down C$0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.