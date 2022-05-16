CIBC Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$45.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.

IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of TSE IFP traded up C$0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.61. The company had a trading volume of 191,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.00. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$23.30 and a 12 month high of C$44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.62.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.