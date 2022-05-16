CIBC Trims Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Target Price to C$3.75

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

NYSE:ACB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 550,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $670.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.86.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 542.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6,106.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

