CIBC Trims CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Target Price to C$23.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. 7,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CI Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

