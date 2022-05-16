Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.90 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.96.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $259.19 on Monday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $269.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 259,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Cigna by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 170,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,790,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.