Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.63.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $259.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $269.97.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $96,383,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.